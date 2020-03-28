



Enugu Government on Saturday confirmed two cases of coronavirus in the state.





The confirmation was made public by Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health.





A statement he signed disclosed that the two presented themselves for the test which came back positive.





He said the duo voluntarily contacted the Enugu State Ministry of Health on arrival from United Kingdom (UK).





Agujiobi noted that the patients were in isolation and that the Enugu State Multi sectoral Rapid Response Team has commenced contact tracing.





The government thanked them for their sincerity, consideration for others and for obeying the directive that individuals who returned from overseas should report for evaluation.





“We still wish to encourage all those that returned recently from overseas to contact the Enugu State Public Health Department through these dedicated lines – 08182555550 or 09022333833”, it read.





The statement urged the public not to panic as Health Personnel were already positioned to respond to the present situation.





It appealed to residents to observe a high level of personal hygiene, maintain the social distance protocol and stay at home if possible.



