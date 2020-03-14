President Donald Trump has declared Sunday a national day of prayer in the United States.





This is coming less that 24 hours after the president declared national emergency in the country over the coronavirus outbreak which has led to over 5000 deaths across the world.





The country confirmed its first case of person-to-person transmission of the virus on January 30.





At least 48 people have died in the US as a result of the virus, while more than 2,100 have been infected across 49 states.





In a Twitter post on Saturday, Trump urged the people to turn towards prayer in an act of faith for the country to prevail.





“It is my great honor to declare Sunday, March 15th as a National Day of Prayer,” Trump said.





“We are a country that, throughout our history, has looked to God for protection and strength in times like these.





“No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVAIL!”





Timothy Cole, rector of Christ Church, Washington DC, US, had tested positive for coronavirus after shaking hands with over 500 worshippers during holy communion.





According to latest data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), there are now more than 142,000 coronavirus cases globally and more than 5,300 related deaths across 129 countries.

