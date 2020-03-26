



Crocodile has reportedly killed and eaten a man in Rwanda who ignored a national lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.





The government of Rwanda had on Sunday directed its 12 million people to remain at home to curtail the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 disease.





There are currently 41 known cases of coronavirus in that country.





Africa as a whole has a total of 2,046 cases in 43 of its 54 countries, including Nigeria’s 51.





BBC reported the unnamed man went fishing in the Nyabarongo River when the fatal incident happened.





“He had broken the stay-home rule,” Alice Kayitesi, the mayor of the southern Kamonyi district told the BBC.





Most countries of the world have since directed their citizens to remain at home following the continued spread of Coronavirus, a disease that started in the Chinese City of Wuhan in 2019.





Nigeria has recorded one death so far, while 8 patients have recovered including six in Lagos







