The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival will not be postponed amidst speculations that the event might be put on hold due to coronavirous spread.Speaking through the sports ministry’s Director of Planning and a member of the Main Organising Committee for Edo 2020, Peter Nelson, Dare said, “The 2020 Edo National Sports Festival is on track, the Games will go on as scheduled. There is nothing to be worried about. The minister has directed the setting up of an isolation centre to take care of any case of the virus. The Director of Sports Medicine is working closely with the Edo State Government to ensure a hitch-free festival. We have no doubt that everything will work well.“The rumour about postponing the festival is unfounded and emanating from mischievous people whose wish won’t come to pass. We are on top of the situation and we are going to have a very successful festival.”He added that the ministry embarked on an inspection of facilities last week, adding that they were almost ready for the event.The Edo 2020 National Sports Festival is billed to hold from March 22 to April 1.Chairman of the Local Organising Committee and Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu said, “Edo State is ready to host the best festival in history of our country. With this festival, sports is coming to its ancestral place. We are on track for a great Games.”