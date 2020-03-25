



President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad has given the real reason the Presidential Taskforce team visited Aso rock, Abuja.





Reports on Tuesday emerged that members of the Presidential Task Force for the control of the coronavirus chaired by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha were at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to visit Abba Kyari.





The 12-member task force team were seen at the building which accommodates the office of the CoS and the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.





This came following reports that Kyari and three of his aides tested positive for COVID-19.

However, Ahmad on his Twitter page debunked reports that the team members were at the Villa to visit Kyari.





He disclosed that they were at the Villa for a meeting on the increasing rate of Coronavirus in Nigeria.





The presidential spokesman wrote: “The news that members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID19 went to the Villa purposely to visit Chief of Staff office is not an inch away from the usual fake news.





“The members of Presidnetila task force were at the Villa to hold a meeting on COVID-19 at a facility provided for that purpose.”





There are fears at the Villa that the CoS didn’t observe self-isolation after his Germany trip as he attended several meetings.





Kyari also led a delegation to Kogi state after the death of Governor Yahaya Bello’s mother.





As at press time, the news of Kyari’s tests result is yet to be officially acknowledged by the presidency.



