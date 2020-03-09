



President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, met with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.





The meeting was held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





The President’s Personal Assistant on Photography, Sunďay Aghaeze, shared photos of the parley.





He said the Sanwo-Olu updated Buhari on the state’s efforts on coronavirus.





The case was reported in Lagos on February 27.





An Italian, whose name has not been disclosed, tested positive after his arrival from Milan.





Coronavirus which broke out in Wuhan, China in December 2019, has spread to 88 countries.





There have been over 100,000 cases worldwide and 3,500 deaths recorded.



