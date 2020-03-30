Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, has reacted to reports that Governor Seyi Makinde tested positive for coronavirus.
Recall that Seyi Makinde in a series of tweets from his official handle on Monday evening confirmed that his test result is positive.
He said, “I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate.”
Reacting, Atiku prayed for Seyi’s quick recovery.
He said, “Dear @seyimakinde I pray for your quick recovery and I am very impressed by your tremendous work in setting up a #COVID19 diagnostic centre in Oyo State.
“We stand by you in this challenging time.”
