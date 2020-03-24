



Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar and Senator Dino Melaye, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate in the Kogi West Senatorial election on Tuesday reacted to reports that Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari Mr. Abba Kyari has reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus.





Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari allegedly tested positive for COVID-19.





According to the report, the President was also tested for the disease on Monday but his result came out negative.





Sources at the presidency revealed that the test for the president became necessary after Kyari who had visited Germany on Saturday, March 7th tested positive for COVID-19.





However, reacting to the development, Atiku and Dino on Twitter prayed for Kyari’s safe recovery.





He wrote, “My thoughts and prayers are with Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. Allah ya kare mu gabaki daya, kuma ya bashi lafiya. “





Also Dino wrote, “My empathy and prayer goes to Alh. Abba Kyari ( Chief of Staff) to Mr President. Our Good Lord will heal you and heal our land.”