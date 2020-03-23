



The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has called for a total lockdown in Nigeria.





Aisha made the call on Monday morning after Nigeria confirmed five new cases of coronavirus.





She commended the state governors for closing down schools but asked that parents be told to stay at home also.





Her post read: “It is commendable that state governors have closed down schools; however, this could be counterproductive if parents are still going to work.

“We should not isolate students and expose their parents. Let us remember that they will meet at home.”





At the moment, Nigeria has 36 cases of coronavirus as Edo records its first case of COVID-19.



