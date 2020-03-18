View this post on Instagram

The Management of the New Africa Shrine has decided to cancel all musical activities this weekend as precautionary measures against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic affecting the globe. We will continue to monitor the situation of things before we revert to our regular programming. STAY SAFE EVERYONE #saynotocoronavirus Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti and Femi Anikulapo-Kuti. ❤️🤗