Damini Ogulu, Nigerian Afrofusion sensation better known as Burna Boy has expressed his opinion about people comparing him to legendary Afrobeat icon, Fela Kuti.Burna made this known in an interview with GQ Magazine.“Fela is my inspiration and my childhood hero, so if you think comparing me to Fela is honourable, it’s actually not. It actually makes me feel weird. Fela was Fela, and if it wasn’t for Fela, there probably wouldn’t be any me, so I don’t understand the comparison”.On how he felt about his Grammy nomination, Burna Boy said: “My uncle ran into my hotel room screaming that I was nominated. We were all so happy”.Speaking further, Burna shared his love for reunifying Africa with his music.“The reason for everything I do and how I do it is for one goal and one goal only, and that’s the eventual unity of Africa. One day we’ll have one passport, one African currency, one Africa. Then and only then will my mission be complete.But that’s why I’m going to keep on fighting for it, and that’s why I’m going to keep pushing this message in my music. Because I want my children and their children to be proud to be African, to own a part of Africa. What I don’t want is for my children to still feel like foreigners in their own home”.