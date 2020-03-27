The UK high commission in Nigeria says it is exploring options of how to evacuate its citizens willing to leave the country.





In a statement on Friday, the commission said it wants to reduce the number of its diplomats in Nigeria but that the closure of the international airports has made it difficult to do so.





The federal government had shut down the international airports as a measure to check the spread of coronavirus.





But the commission said it will continue to provide assistance to those UK citizens in need, adding that the commission in Abuja and the deputy commission in Lagos are not shutting down.

“On Thursday, 26 March 2020, the British High Commission to Nigeria released a public statement advising of our intention to reduce the number of British Diplomats posted to our High Commission,” it said in a statement.





“The rapidly changing situation in Nigeria, alongside the recent nationwide airport closures, has meant it will become more difficult to get people out of Nigeria in the event of an emergency going forward.





“However, we have been absolutely clear that the British High Commission in Abuja and our Deputy High Commission in Lagos are not closing. Our Missions will continue to deliver essential functions such as consular assistance and support to British Nationals in Nigeria.





“For those British nationals in Nigeria who wish to return to the United Kingdom, we are rapidly exploring options, whilst there are currently no commercial flights available.





“As the British Prime Minister has made clear, this is the number one priority for the United Kingdom, and we will continue to work around the clock to provide assistance and support to those in need.





“We encourage everyone to review our travel advice and follow our social media feed (@UKinNigeria) where we provide the most up-to-date information we have on the situation.”





The commission said its citizens who wish to return to the UK should register their interest via email to consular.Lagos@fco.gov.uk, where they will be asked to provide their details.



