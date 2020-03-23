



Popular On-Air-Personality, Toke Makinwa has expressed anger at China for putting the whole world at risk





Makinwa who took to her twitter handle to express how furious she is with the spread of the disease said China should be made to pay dearly for the lives and jobs lost.





She said ”Not to even lie I am low key mad at China, the whole world should fine them when all of this is over,.





”The whole world is paying dearly for it. Stop eating certain animals they won’t hear.





”If this outbreak started in Africa, the way they would have contained it, the way they’ll ban and close their borders to anything coming from Africa.





”It’s just unfair, people losing jobs, their lives, conspiracy or not, lab or market in wuhan, this is insane.





”Everyone is feeling the craziness, a lot of people have been laid off from work, a lot of companies downsizing and restructuring, this bites, crazy times ahead.”





Recall that the deadly coronavirus broke out from Wuhan province of China towards the end of 2019 and has spread across 27 countries leading to over 12,000 deaths globally





Meanwhile, Nigeria on Monday confirmed its first coronavirus death.



