



Chinese foreign ministry has suggested that the U.S. Army may be responsible for bringing coronavirus to Wuhan, China.





COVID-19 which began in December has so far spread to more than 50 countries and has been declared a global pandemic.





Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian claimed that the US government was hiding the numbers of COVID-19 cases.





According to Zhao, the US has a lot of explanation to do and needs to disclose its data to the public.

On his verified Twitter page, he wrote: “CDC was caught on the spot. When did patient zero begin in US? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals?





“It might be the US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation!





Since the outbreak of Coronavirus, Italy, Iran have recorded more cases and increase in death toll.





The spread of COVID-19 has worsened in the past few days as footballers, government officials have tested positive to the deadly disease.