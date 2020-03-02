



Access Bank says it will no longer accept cheque books with the logo of the defunct Diamond Bank.





Access Bank said the decision to discontinue accepting cheque books bearing the logo of its merger partner is to increase efficiency in service delivery.





It said customers who want to get new cheque books should visit any of its branches and apply for one.





“In order to process your transactions more efficiently, we wish to inform you that effective March 1, 2020, we will discontinue honouring all cheques bearing the logo of the former Diamond Bank,” an email to customers read.

“This means that from the 1st of March, the Bank will no longer honour all cheques bearing the old logo of former Diamond. This is to enable us to process your transactions faster and more efficiently to ultimately serve you better.





“We are committed to making this process easy for you. You can walk into any branch… You can also contact your relationship officer.





“You will receive an SMS notification from your preferred pickup branch. Please visit this branch to collect your new Access Bank cheque book.”





In December 2018, Access Bank acquired Diamond Bank after the latter announced its decision to drop its international operating licence to focus on national operations following capitalisation issues.