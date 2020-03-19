David Luiz has claimed that Chelsea staff begged him to return to the club, just days after he moved to Arsenal.Luiz ended his second spell at Stamford Bridge, when he signed for their London rivals in an £8million deal last summer.The Brazilian has admitted he missed his former club at first, having won the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup while at Chelsea.But Luiz, in an interview with OTRO, insisted he had no regrets over his move to the Emirates.He said: “I had this connection with everyone at the club. It was so massive and big and I was missing every single one.“Every text message I was receiving, people were saying: ‘Come back, come back, come back, come back, we are here for you.”