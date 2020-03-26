 Chelsea midfielder eye AC Milan return | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko fancies a return to AC Milan next season.

The France international is currently on-loan with AS Monaco to the end of this campaign.

However, Bakayoko faces returning to Chelsea this summer as Monaco aren’t expected to seek a permanent deal.

Instead, Bakayoko will have to find himself a new club, with Blues manager Frank Lampard also not counting on him.


Calciomercato.com says the midfielder favours a return to Milan, where he spent last season on-loan.

A January move was close to being realised before midfielder Franck Kessie chose to remain with the Rossonero.



