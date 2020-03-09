Catholics in Anambra State on Sunday evening, staged a protest march against the spate of killings of Christians in Nigeria.





The protest march, which saw over 50,000 Catholics donning black attires, started at Ekwueme Square in Awka through streets in the capital city and ended at St Patrick’s Cathedral and was led by the Bishop of Awka diocese, Bishop Paulinus Ezeokafor.





A prominent priest of the diocese, Fr Innocent who addressed Catholics after the protest march regretted that killings in Nigeria was increasing by the day.

“We are hopeful that this march will bear fruits and that God will hear our prayers. Nigeria today is the only country where anything can be done and nothing will be done. If a government can not protect it’s people, then it is useless,” he said.





Chancellor of the Diocese, Rev Fr Dr Chidume also read the address of the Catholic bishops to all present.





The protest march which was still ongoing as at the time of filling this report also featured intercessory prayers for the country.



