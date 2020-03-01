



The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) says it “will not cease praying until coronavirus is chased out of our shores”.





Nigeria recorded its first case of the disease on Friday, following the arrival of an Italian businessman from Milan, which has the highest rate of the infection in Europe.





The patient, who tested positive to the virus on Friday, has been in Nigeria since Monday.





Reacting to the situation, Joseph Daramola, general-secretary of the association, said God would help Nigeria overcome the virus as it did Ebola.

He asked Nigerians not to panic, while appealing to them to uphold the highest level of hygiene.





Daramola also asked churches across the country to make water, soap and hand sanitiser available for worshippers before and after service.





“The God who answered our prayers when the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), which is deadlier, came calling is still on the throne and that same God will also grant us victory over the COVID-19 in Jesus Name,” he said in a statement.





“They should also follow these professional counsel: Avoid panicking. Regular washing of hands with water, soap and sanitizers (where available). Avoid crowded places and people who are coughing or sneezing. Covering of mouths and noses with a handkerchief or tissue while sneezing or coughing and Avoid self-medication.”





The Christian body called on both the state and federal government government to rise up to the challenge of preventing the spread of the novel COVID-19 “now that the country has recorded its first case”.





It also advised politicians not to politicise the disease outbreak but join hands together to ensure that it does not spread, “as we also advocate cooperation and understanding between every state and the federal government.”



