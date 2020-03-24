Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has escaped being infected with the deadly Coronavirus disease after his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari tested positive for the virus.





It was gathered that a test was conducted on Buhari on Monday after the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, informed that Kyari has tested positive for Coronavirus.





According to The Nation, Buhari tested negative for coronavirus, but it did not give details.





The NCDC informed the president on the outcome of his negative result on Tuesday morning.





Presidential sources disclosed that the test for the president was necessitated after Kyari tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.