Sensational actress and filmmaker, Uche Jombo has averred that the entire social media team of President Muhammadu Buhari needs to be sacked after an error in the video released from the presidency.Recall that the President for the first time reacted to the coronavirus pandemic.The actress made this known via her Twitter page on Sunday, March 22, 2020.She expressed her displeasure over the team’s decision to go ahead and release the video after the error the president made while addressing the Covid-19 scare,“The whole of president Buhari social media team needs to be replaced over COVIK ONE NINE video for not correcting him, watched it and shared it.“Face with a rolling eye now even ghana people on my TL are having fun with it. I hope the “baba must speak to us” WhatsApp group people are happy.,” she tweeted.Nigeria now has thirty one confirmed cases of the coronavirus.