



President Muhammadu Buhari has said the fight against the Integrated Payroll Personnel Information System, IPPIS, by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU was a needless one.





Buhari who was represented by the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, NUC, Prof Abubakar Rasheed was speaking at the 14th convocation ceremony of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra State on Thursday.





He said, “I will not end this address without touching on IPPIS, which has been in contention and a needless one at that.





“I assure you all that IPPIS is not intended to trample upon university autonomy nor is it designed to subsume the university into the civil service.





“The primary intention of IPPIS is to enhance greater efficiency, transparency and better management of Universities finances.”





Buhari said transparency, which IPPIS sought to achieve should be an important moral pillar of all universities, where students are graduated based on character and learning. He added that all universities must be committed to these cherished values if they are to serve as moral compasses for the society.



