



Duoye Diri, governor of Bayelsa state, says President Muhammadu Buhari received him as one of his sons when he paid him a visit at the presidential villa on Tuesday.





Speaking with state house correspondents after the meeting, Diri said the visit was his first to the president since he assumed office.





Diri was sworn in as governor of Bayelsa after the supreme court sacked David Lyon, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, as governor-elect in February.





The governor said the president expressed happiness that he came to visit and that he also offered him some advice.

He added that he planned on using the visit to create a working relationship with the federal government so that Bayelsa could benefit from a positive relationship with the government at the centre.





“Since I assumed as governor of Bayelsa state, precisely on the 14th of February, I have not come to see the father of the nation,” he said.





“Today I just did that: to come and see the father of our country and to work with the federal government of Nigeria in ensuring peace and stability in my state and ensuring the development of my state.





“Mr. President received me as one of his sons, as a state governor and the reception was very warm. He went ahead to advise that he was happy that I came and that he was happy with the way I have started.





“He went on to say he has read about all the statements that I have made and the security so far in Bayelsa.





“He promised as one of his sons, a state like Bayelsa that is critical to the security and peace in the Niger Delta, he was prepared to also work with me.”



