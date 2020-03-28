



Critic, Femi Fani-Kayode has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to conduct a live television broadcast to assure Nigerian people that he is well and that he has not fled the nation’s shores to seek medical treatment elsewhere.





He said the rumours going round were heartbreaking and disheartening and that Nigerians deserved to be reassured that they had not been abandoned midstream and that the President had not been afflicted by Covid-19 or any other debilitating and life-threatening illness.





“We also need to be assured that he is indeed Muhammadu Buhari and not Jubril Al Sudani. To say that it is his style to ignore his people and treat them with contempt at a time of national crisis is disrespectful, disingenuous and downright insulting. The Nigerian people deserve a far better quality of leadership than that.





“If he is too sick to continue as President he should resign and let someone else take over the reigns of power but if he is well enough to continue he should get off his high horse, purge himself of his contempt for our people, come clean and behave like a responsible modern-day leader and not a feudal Arab Sheik or primitive tribal warlord.





“The Nigerian people and indeed the entire world are facing an existential threat and the greatest challenge in their entire history and this is not the time to play games or act as if all is well and that our house is not on fire,” he said on his Facebook page.





According to him, “We need a leader that can inspire, encourage and reassure us and that is strong, healthy, focused, purposeful, decisive, sensitive, compassionate, alive to his responsibilities and forward-thinking.



