The President, Major-Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Sunday, condoled with the families of the victims of the explosion in Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.Buhari also consoled all those who lost property to the incident or were affected in any way, according to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu.He commiserated with the Lagos State Government and “all residents affected by the unfortunate incident, which left many injured and destroyed property”.The Presidency quoted Buhari further, “I have received with sadness the news of this unfortunate incident which caused loss of lives and property.“A misfortune of whatever scale anywhere is a tragedy to the country, and while the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation makes efforts to determine the cause of the incident, I send my deepest and profound sympathies to the victims, their families, government and people of Lagos state.”