



President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the formation of an Economic Sustainability Committee.





The team will be chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.





Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, made the announcement on Monday in Abuja.





Mustapha, Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, spoke at the first joint briefing with the new committee.









Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, made the disclosure at the the daily PTF press conference.





He said the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) had also been empowered to expand its capacity to test for COVID-19.





“The NCDC is working round the clock to improve turn-around time for testing in all our six molecular laboratories.





“We aim to scale up to 13 labs in next three weeks. In progress- Abakaliki, Maiduguri, Kano, Sokoto, Port-Harcourt, Jos and Kaduna States,” he said.





The minister told Nigerians that that testing for the virus is free of charge.





The country has recorded two deaths and over 100 cases.







