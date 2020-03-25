



President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the process for the appointment of 16 new permanent secretaries.





They are to fill the existing vacancies in 16 states of the federation.





A statement by Mrs. Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, Director of Information, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), conveyed the approval on Tuesday.





The states are Abia, Anambra, Cross River, Kaduna, Kwara, Kebbi, Kano, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Adamawa, Yobe, Gombe and Jigawa, Zamfara and Kogi.

Buhari has also approved the commencement of the process for the selection of eligible directors to fill various vacancies.





The statement said officers who attained the substantive rank of director, on Salary Grade level 17 on or before Jan. 1, 201 8, will also participate in the exercise.





It directed Ministries/Offices are requested to forward the list of all eligible directors on SGL 17.





The government requested confidential and personal files, twenty copies of their Curriculum Vitae, brief on each of the directors among others.





“Evidence of State of origin which, in the case of female directors, is not acquired by marriage is also to be produced,” the statement added.



