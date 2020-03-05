Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Justice M.B. Dongban Mensem as the Acting President of the Court of Appeal.
Buhari disclosed that Mensem’s appointment is for an initial period of three months which takes effect from March 6, 2020, when the incumbent President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, CFR, will statutorily retire from service.
A statement signed and sent by his spokesman, Garba Shehu said: “Justice Mensem, who is the next most senior Judge of the Court of Appeal, will be acting pending when a substantive appointment to the position of the President of the Court of Appeal may be made by President Buhari subject to the confirmation of the Senate.”
According to the statement, Buhari’s approval of the appointment of Justice Mensem, followed the recommendation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Tanko Mohammed in line with the provisions of Section 238(4) & (5) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.
