The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has suspended the movements of all passenger aircraft, both commercial and private jets in Nigeria.

He announced the suspension during a nationwide broadcast on Sunday.


“Movements of all passenger aircraft, both commercial and private jets, are hereby suspended. Special permits will be issued on a needs basis,” he said.



