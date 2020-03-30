The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has suspended the movements of all passenger aircraft, both commercial and private jets in Nigeria.
He announced the suspension during a nationwide broadcast on Sunday.
“Movements of all passenger aircraft, both commercial and private jets, are hereby suspended. Special permits will be issued on a needs basis,” he said.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.