Nigeria’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday confirmed eight new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total to 89.
“As at 04:00 pm 28th March there are 89 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death,” NCDC tweeted.:
Seven of the new cases are in Lagos while the remaining one is in Benue State.
Lagos- 59
FCT- 14
Ogun- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 3
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Osun-1
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
89 confirmed cases
