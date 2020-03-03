



Results of the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE for private candidates has been released





WAEC released the first series of the results 30 days after the conduct of the examination across Nigeria.





This was disclosed by the Head of WAEC in Nigeria, Mr Olu Olanipekun during a press briefing in Lagos on Tuesday.





Olanipekun revealed that the examination which was concluded on February 4 across the federation was marked in three centres in Nigeria, Abeokuta, Enugu and Kaduna between February 15 and February 28.

He said: “Today, Tuesday the 3rd day of March, 2020, I am happy to announce the release of the results of candidates that sat the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2020 – First Series, in Nigeria 30 days after the conclusion of the examination.





“A total of twelve thousand three hundred and ninety-five 12,395, candidates registered for the examination, out of which twelve thousand seventy-five,12,075, candidates sat the examination. Of the total number of candidates that sat the examination six thousand three hundred and thirty-one,6,331, were male and Five thousand seven hundred and forty-four,5,744 were female, representing 52% and 47.57% respectively.





“Out of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, eleven thousand eight hundred, 11,816 candidates, representing 97.86% have their results fully processed and released while two hundred and fifty nine (259) candidates, representing 2.14% have a few of their subjects still being processed due to errors traceable to the candidates in the course of registration or writing the examination. Such errors are being corrected by the Council to enable the affected candidates get their results fully processed and released subsequently.”





Giving an analysis of candidates performance, Olanipekun disclosed that nine thousand four hundred and thirty-eight,9,438, candidates, representing 78.16% obtained credit and above in two subjects.





“Eight thousand one hundred and twenty-five, 8,125 candidates, representing 67.29% obtained credit and above in three (3) subjects; ‘Six thousand seven hundred and thirteen,6,713 candidates, representing 55.59% obtained credit and above in four (4) subjects;





“Five thousand two Hundred and Fifty-One, 5,251 candidates, representing 43.49% obtained credit and above in five (5) subjects.





“A total of Three Thousand Eight Hundred and Ninety-Two 3,892 candidates, representing 32.23% obtained credit and above in a minimum of five (5) subjects including English Language and General Mathematics. The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2019 – First Series was 26.08%,” he added.



