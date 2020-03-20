



The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has postponed the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination indefinitely.





The examination body announced this in a statement on Friday.





In the statement, Patrick Areghan, Nigeria’s head of WAEC national office, said the examination scheduled to begin April 6, 2020, was postponed as a result of coronavirus pandemic.





Areghan said the timetable for the examination would be reviewed after the coronavirus pandemic situation improves.





“The West African Examinations Council in Nigeria, nay, the West African sub-region, has decided to put on hold the conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination for School Candidates, 2020, earlier scheduled to commence on April 6, 2020,” the statement read.





“This is as a result of the impact of the novel and deadly Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and the serious implications it has for the conduct of the WASSCE for school candidates, 2020, coupled with the anxieties it has generated among the populace.





“This decision is a demonstration of the organisation’s concern and support for the various protocols being put in place by the Federal and State Governments of Nigeria and the governments of the other member countries to check the spread of the disease.”





The virus which has infected over 250,000 people globally has led to the cancellation of different programmes across the world.



