United States President, Donald Trump has approved chloroquine for treatment of Coronavirus.





Chloroquine is a drug used to treat malaria and severe arthritis.





Trump speaking at a press conference on Thursday said the Chloroquine was approved as a treatment to test for COVID-19 by the Food and Drug Administration.





So far, US has recorded 150 deaths from the virus which broke out in December in Wuhan, China.

As the world is fighting to curb the spread of COVID-19, Nigeria on Thursday recorded five more cases which makes the cases 12.





The deadly virus recognised as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) has killed over 6,000 people with over 162,000 cases in more than 50countries.





Most countries have placed travel ban on high risk countries even as the world maintains stand still and fight for survival of economy.





