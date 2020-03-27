 BREAKING: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Boris Johnson, prime minister of the UK, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The prime minister, who disclosed this in a tweet on Friday, said he only has mild symptoms.

On Wednesday, Clarence House, the royal residence in London, announced that Prince Charles of Wales tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Worldometre, a website which gives updates on the virus, there are 11,568 cases of the disease in the country and with 578 deaths — as of Friday.

To curb the spread of the disease, the UK is asking residents and citizens to stay at home.
 




