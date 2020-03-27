



Boris Johnson, prime minister of the UK, has tested positive for coronavirus.





The prime minister, who disclosed this in a tweet on Friday, said he only has mild symptoms.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



On Wednesday, Clarence House, the royal residence in London, announced that Prince Charles of Wales tested positive for coronavirus.





According to Worldometre, a website which gives updates on the virus, there are 11,568 cases of the disease in the country and with 578 deaths — as of Friday.





To curb the spread of the disease, the UK is asking residents and citizens to stay at home.