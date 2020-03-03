



The Supreme Court has dismissed the application filed by Emeka Ihedioha asking the court to set aside its January 14 judgement that sacked him as Governor of Imo state.

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola who delivered the judgement says there is no constitutional provision empowering the apex court to sit on appeal over its own judgement.





He ruled that the court does not have the competence to review its own judgement.

According to Justice Ariwoola, the finality of the Supreme Court is entrenched in the constitution so the inherent powers of the court does not allow it to review or set aside its own judgement.







He says the court has the power to overrule itself if such a judgement is not seen to have met the justice of the case The Justices of the Supreme Court ruled six to one in dismissing the appeal, with Justice Chima Chiweze the only dissenting voice.

