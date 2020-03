The second confirmed coronavirus case in Nigeria has now tested negative.





Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, broke the news in Abuja on Friday.





With this development, Nigeria now has only one confirmed case of coronavirus who is currently being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.





He said the index case — an Italian — is making good progress and should be released from hospital next week.

Ehanire had on Monday announced that the second case of coronavirus in Nigeria.





The patient was reported to have had “close contact” with the Italian man.





“The newly confirmed case is an Ogun state contact of the index case but he has no significant clinical symptoms. This brings the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to two,” he had said.





“Following recent experiences from other countries and evidence from newly published studies of known symptomatic infections, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) advised that samples be taken from all contacts of the index case for testing. It is in this process that this new case was detected.”





Nigeria’s index case of coronavirus flew into the country from Milan, which has the highest record of the disease in Europe, on February 24.