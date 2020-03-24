Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos state, has ordered the immediate shut down of markets, apart from those where food and medical items are sold.





The governor gave the directive at a press conference on the COVID-19 situation in the state.





He said Lagos could not afford a total lock down because of the economic implication but measures needed to be put in place to check the spread of the virus.





“I am here again this afternoon to update you on the COVID-19 situation in Lagos state, as well as the latest steps we are taking to tackle this disease that has thrown much of the world into disarray,” he said.

“Since my last address to you on Sunday, March 22, 2020, we have seen an increase in the total number of confirmed cases nationwide with Lagos leading the pack with the most number of newly confirmed cases.





“Here in Lagos, we have seen a significant jump in our numbers from 19 as at the last time I addressed you on Sunday, to 28 as at today’s briefing. This shows that our numbers are increasing as predicted, but we are also proactively and promptly tracking, isolating and managing the suspected cases; as well as the confirmed ones at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Yaba.





“All public parks, including those in private and residential estates, swimming pools, gyms, beauty salons, and all such public places are expected to shut down at this time, until further notice.





“All open markets and stores are directed to close, except for sellers of food and medicines, medical equipment and other essential life-saving products. For those that fall into the aforementioned categories, it is imperative that they observe necessary precautionary measures of social distancing.”





The governor also advised residents of Lagos to avoid travelling to and from the state during this period.





Sanwo-Olu said his administration would set up temporary food markets in schools.





He further said that law enforcement agencies and other relevant Lagos State protection agencies “have been imbued with the power to deal with recalcitrant offenders.”



