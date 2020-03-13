Muhammadu Sanusi II, dethroned Emir of Kano has left Awe, Nasarawa State to Abuja.





The former Emir, who was removed from the throne on Monday had been held in Awe, amidst tight security.





On Friday, Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered his release from confinement.





Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who had given to plum job to the deposed Emir, visited him in Awe earlier today and is leaving with him to Abuja.

Acording to El-Rufai, on his verified twitter handle, he and Sanusi were leaving for Abuja from Awe.





“Malam Nasir El-rufai and HH Muhammadu Sanusi II are Abuja bound…,” he tweeted.



