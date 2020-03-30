 BREAKING: Oyo governor contracts coronavirus | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in self-isolation.

Makinde disclosed this in a series of tweets on Monday, saying he had designateda former chief medical director of the University College, Ibadan, as the head of COVID-19 task force while he recovers fully.

“I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate,” he tweeted.


“I have designated Prof Temitope Alonge, former Chief Medical Director of the University College, Ibadan, as the Head of COVID-19 Task Force while I recover fully. Please continue to comply with all the directives from the COVID-19 Task Force. Stay home, stay safe.”





