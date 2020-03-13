



The convoy of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo was involved in an accident en route to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Friday.





TheCable reports that one of the outriders in the convoy of Nigeria’s number two citizen died in the accident.





The vice-president was said to be heading to the airport ahead of a flight to Lagos when the incident happened.





Laolu Akande, spokesman of the vice-president, did not respond to inquiry on the accident which happened five days after Osinbajo celebrated his 63rd birthday.





The cause of the accident is yet to be known and details were sketchy as of the time of filing this report.





There were concerns last year when a chopper which conveyed Osinbajo to a political rally in Kabba, Kogi state, crashed





More to follow….











