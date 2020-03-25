Yemi Osinbajo, vice-president, has tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19).





Osinbajo has been in self-isolation as a precaution against the disease.





On Monday, It was reported that Abba Kyari, chief of staff to the president, tested positive for the disease.





The COVID-19 status of Kyari led to suggestions that other members of the federal executive council (FEC) should take precaution.

Only one seat separates Kyari and Osinbajo inside the council chambers where FEC meetings are held.





In a terse message, Laolu Akande, media aide of the vice-president, said Osinbajo had undergone test for COVID-19 and that the result is negative.





”Good morning sirs and ma: have been inundated with calls on whether indeed the VP had undergone a COVID19 test and the outcome. Yes he has and results negative. An official tweet would follow. Thanks,” he said.





President Muhammadu Buhari was also reported to have tested negative for the virus.