



Abiodun said the state government made a request to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to shift the lockdown which was supposed to take place on Monday night to Friday, April 3, 2020, and it has been granted.He said the request was to prepare for the lockdown by providing food for the people.The governor said the lockdown would now commence on Friday and would be total except those on essential services.