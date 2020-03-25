The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced two new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of persons infected in the country to 46.
The NCDC made this known via its Twitter handle on Wednesday morning.
Two new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in Lagos and 1 in Osun— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 25, 2020
Both cases are returning travellers to Nigeria in the last 7 days
As at 07:00 am 25th March, there are 46 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death pic.twitter.com/1NLKTFG7LF
AS IT STANDS - (25-3-2020)— NigerianEye (@Nigerianey) March 25, 2020
Lagos- 30
FCT- 8
Ogun- 3
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 1
Edo- 1
Bauchi-1
Osun-1
Total: 46 confirmed cases#COVID19Nigeria#LetsFightCovid19#stayathomeNigerians pic.twitter.com/i3yyuTMoGi
