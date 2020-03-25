



The NCDC made this known via its Twitter handle on Wednesday morning.NCDC tweeted, "Two new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in Lagos and 1 in OsunBoth cases are returning travellers to Nigeria in the last 7 daysAs at 07:00 am 25th March, there are 46 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death"