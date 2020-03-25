 BREAKING: Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Nigeria increase to 46 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced two new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of persons infected in the country to 46.

The NCDC made this known via its Twitter handle on Wednesday morning.




NCDC tweeted, "Two new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in Lagos and 1 in Osun

Both cases are returning travellers to Nigeria in the last 7 days

As at 07:00 am 25th March, there are 46 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death"







