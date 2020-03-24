 BREAKING: Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Nigeria increase to 44 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced two new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of persons infected in the country to 44.

The NCDC made this known via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

NCDC tweeted, “Two new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: one in FCT and one in Bauchi.

“The cases have travel history to Germany and the United Kingdom.

“As of 06:25 pm on 24th of March, there are 44 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. Two have been discharged with one death.”









