



Currently;

Lagos- 29

FCT- 8

Ogun- 3

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 1

Edo- 1

Bauchi-1



The NCDC made this known via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.NCDC tweeted, “Two new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: one in FCT and one in Bauchi.“The cases have travel history to Germany and the United Kingdom.“As of 06:25 pm on 24th of March, there are 44 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. Two have been discharged with one death.”