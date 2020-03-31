Nigeria has recorded four new coronavirus cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 135.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this in a tweet on Monday.
This is coming less than 24 hours after the country recorded 20 new cases.
As at 11:15 am 31st March, there are— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 31, 2020
135 confirmed cases
2 deaths
For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet
Currently;
Lagos- 81
FCT- 25
Ogun- 4
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 8
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Osun-5
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Kaduna- 3
