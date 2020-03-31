 BREAKING: Nigeria’s coronavirus toll rises to 135 — 4 new cases recorded | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » BREAKING: Nigeria’s coronavirus toll rises to 135 — 4 new cases recorded

1:43 PM 0 ,
A+ A-

Nigeria has recorded four new coronavirus cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 135.


The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this in a tweet on Monday.

This is coming less than 24 hours after the country recorded 20 new cases.





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top