Nigeria Senate on Tuesday adjourned sitting for two weeks over the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.





The decision which was announced by the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan came after a two-hour close door session.





They are to resume on 7th of April, 2020.





They also asked the Federal Government to devote funds specifically to fight the scourge, adding that states across the Federation should also be assisted with funds.





Lawan enjoined Senators to watch out for any emergency, while he asked the Senate Committee on Health and Communicable Disease to move into action to ensure proper coordination of activities.



