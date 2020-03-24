Nigeria recorded two new coronavirus cases in Lagos and Ogun states.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.
It said one case is a returning traveller while the second case is contact of a previously confirmed case.
2 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria. 1 is in Lagos State & 1 in Ogun— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 24, 2020
One case is a returning traveler. The second case is contact of a previously confirmed case
As at 1pm on March 24, there are 42 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria-2 discharged, 1 death pic.twitter.com/buVcnpdFTQ
More to follow...
