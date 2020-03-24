 BREAKING: Nigeria records two new coronavirus cases — toll now 42 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » BREAKING: Nigeria records two new coronavirus cases — toll now 42

2:30 PM 0 ,
A+ A-

Nigeria recorded two new coronavirus cases in Lagos and Ogun states.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.


It said one case is a returning traveller while the second case is contact of a previously confirmed case.


More to follow...




Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top