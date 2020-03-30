BREAKING: Nigeria records second death from coronavirus 5:12 PM Motunrayo Ogundipe 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email Nigeria has recorded another death from the cornavirus outbreak. Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, disclosed this during the presidential task force briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja on Monday. More to follow… Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com Share to:
