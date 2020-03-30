 BREAKING: Nigeria records second death from coronavirus | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
BREAKING: Nigeria records second death from coronavirus

5:12 PM 0
Nigeria has recorded another death from the cornavirus outbreak.

Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, disclosed this during the presidential task force briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja on Monday.

More to follow…





