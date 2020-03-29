 BREAKING NEWS: President Buhari to address Nigerians by 7pm | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING NEWS: President Buhari to address Nigerians by 7pm

3:25 PM 0
A+ A-


Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari will make a broadcast to the nation this evening at 7pm, the State House has said.

The president has been under a lot of criticisms for his relative silence since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic.


Kindly keep your tabs on NigerianEye.com, as we will be bringing you extensive details from the president's address.



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top