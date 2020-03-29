Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari will make a broadcast to the nation this evening at 7pm, the State House has said.
The president has been under a lot of criticisms for his relative silence since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic.
Kindly keep your tabs on NigerianEye.com, as we will be bringing you extensive details from the president's address.
