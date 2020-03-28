 BREAKING NEWS: Nigeria's confirmed Coronavirus cases jump to 70 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » BREAKING NEWS: Nigeria's confirmed Coronavirus cases jump to 70

10:08 AM 0 ,
A+ A-

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Three new cases were confirmed in FCT, and two in Oyo state

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 70






Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top